First major snowfall of season expected to hit Baltimore region on Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the greater Baltimore region and much of the Mid-Atlantic beginning Monday afternoon in advance of a storm that could bring the region's first significant snow of the season.

The weather service predicted Sunday that the approaching storm could bring from 4 to 18 inches of snow to various parts of Maryland.

Baltimore was expected to see between 6 and 8 inches, and Bel Air and Hagerstown could both see between 10 to 12 inches, the weather service said. Four to 6 inches was expected in Annapolis, and to up to 18 inches in Westminster.

The winter storm watch will be in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to Tuesday afternoon.

"This is the first notable snowstorm for the central part of the Mid-Atlantic," said Bryan Jackson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Officials said the "major coastal storm" was expected to form as a low pressure system off the Caroline coast Monday, then move northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic by Tuesday. Heavy precipitation is expected along the western edge of the system, bringing substantial snow accumulations.

Precipitation is expected to begin around 5 p.m. Monday, then turn to mainly snow after 8 p.m. with low temperatures around 31. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph and snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is possible, the weather service said.

On Tuesday, more snow is expected in the morning into the early afternoon, then turn to snow showers after 2 p.m. with temperatures near 37 degrees. More snow showers could come Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the weather service said.

Areas under the storm watch will include Baltimore city and Baltimore, Carroll, Anne Arundel, Howard and southeast and northwest Harford counties. Other areas under the watch include Prince George's, Montgomery and Frederick counties, Washington and much of northern Virginia.

The storm comes less than a week after the region was basking in 71-degree weather and the scent of blooming flowers — much of Maryland was considered to be in a "snow hole," as previous storms have tracked to the north and south.

The Baltimore area has only seen 0.7 inches all season at BWI Marshall Airport, which ties a record for the least amount of snow, set nearly seven decades ago.

