Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorms and wind, possibly a 'derecho,' forecast Monday evening

Severe storms with lightning and potentially damaging winds — even at the level of a derecho — are possible Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe storm watch is in effect across Central Maryland through 9 p.m.

In an area across eastern Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and into Maryland, National Weather Service meteorologists warned of likely “widespread” damaging winds with isolated gusts up to 75 mph; some hail as large as 1.5 inches across; and possibly “a tornado or two.”

“Potential exists for a derecho with widespread damaging winds,” forecasters wrote. A derecho is a storm with severe straight-line winds that can cause major damage across hundreds of miles; one caused hundreds of thousands of power outages across Maryland in June 2012.

Storms were already developing in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania early Monday afternoon. They were expected to move south-southeast and reach the Baltimore area between about 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

“We’ve already seen a pretty intense squall line forming,” Ledbetter said. “We’ve got tons of instability ahead of it. Definitely a risk for some damaging winds.”

The storm threat comes after severe weather brought hail as large as an inch across in Baltimore on Saturday, according to the weather service.

Meteorologists urge residents to seek shelter if they hear thunder — that means storms are close enough for lightning to strike.

Stormy and rainy weather is forecast to continue through this week, including possibly during the 143rd Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

