Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Baltimore region

Some storms moving through the Baltimore region could bring severe winds, large hail and dangerous lightning and could possibly spawn isolated tornadoes, the National Weather Service warned.

The region is under a severe storm watch through 5 p.m.

The highest risk of severe weather is expected to the south of Baltimore, across Anne Arundel County and Southern Maryland. The Eastern Shore is also at risk.

The rain and storms are expected to continue through the evening and into early Friday morning, and come as a cold front crosses the region.

They are expected to usher in sunny skies for the weekend, but also cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower 50s Friday and lows in the mid-30s early Saturday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to bounce back to normal Saturday, approaching 60 degrees, and Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s.