Icy roads cause school closings, delays around Baltimore

Public schools in Baltimore County and Carroll County are closed Monday, while other school systems in Baltimore City and the surrounding counties are delayed due to icy road conditions.

Much of Central Maryland was under a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday, as temperatures dropped and rain continued to fall.

That precipitation, and colder overnight temperatures, has led to slick roads.

The school systems in all the counties surrounding Baltimore announced Monday they would open two hours late; Baltimore County and Carroll Coutny later announced they would be closed all day. Garrett County schools in Western Maryland are also closed. Some other jurisdictions around the state, as well as some colleges, area also opening on delay.