Maryland weather: Flooding threats diminished, for now — but more rain still in forecast Friday, Saturday

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast again Friday and Saturday across Maryland, sustaining the threat of more flooding.

But on Friday, at least, any torrential downpours are forecast to be fewer and farther between than rain that crossed the region Thursday night. That line of storms briefly prompted flood warnings in Ellicott City, Catonsville and other areas still recovering from a deluge Sunday, but did not cause widespread damage.

“The amount of moisture we’re seeing this morning, at least, is less than what we were seeing yesterday,” said Isha Renta, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

“We’re looking at more scattered to isolated thunderstorms today, versus yesterday a little bit more of a widespread system,” she said.

Heavy rains in Baltimore area have caused flooding and challenging driving conditions.

The weather service is not expected to issue any flood watches Friday because of the relatively drier conditions, but that doesn’t mean heavy rain could not develop and warrant flood warnings, Renta said.

Rain and storms are most likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Forecasters expect perhaps half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain Friday.

Renta reiterated warnings that, given so much recent rain, the region is unusually flood-prone.

“There’s still some threat,” she said. “Soils are saturated.”

Heavier and more widespread rain is forecast to return Saturday, with a low-pressure system expected to bring back higher levels of moisture and atmospheric instability.

From Friday through Saturday, as much as 3 inches of rain is in the forecast across Central Maryland.

The weather service warned of flash flooding risks in Western Maryland late Friday and in Central Maryland and on the Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Ellicott City was devastated by flash flooding from a massive rainstorm Sunday, just two years after a similar event forced the historic city in Howard County to rebuild much of its Main Street. See photos from the May 27 floods.

