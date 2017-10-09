Baltimore weather: Rain possible throughout the week

Rain showers that passed through the Baltimore area Sunday are expected to continue most of the week as the remnants of Hurricane Nate move through the region.

There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation Monday in Baltimore, with a chance of showers through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The precipitation marks first time Baltimore has seen rainfall since Sept. 18.

Baltimore could see between one-half inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain Monday as a result of Nate, which made landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi this weekend. There is a chance of thunderstorms until 11 a.m. in Baltimore and a chance of showers throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs Monday are expected to be in the mid-80s in Baltimore, with wind gusts up to 36 miles per hour, the National Weather Service predicts. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation overnight Monday.

On Tuesday, skies will be partly sunny with highs projected around 83 degrees, the National Weather Service predicts. There is a 20 percent chance of showers Tuesday night.

Wednesday has a 50 percent chance of showers and high temperatures are expected to hit about 73 degrees. Thursday’s forecast also carries a 40 percent chance of rain, with high temperatures near 69 degrees.

The rain is expected to clear by the end of the week, with mostly cloudy skies Friday and a mostly sunny forecast for Saturday.

