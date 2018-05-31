Ellicott City, Baltimore region brace for more rain following Sunday's flood

Days after floodwaters swept through Ellicott City and other parts of the region, emergency managers are preparing for more storms forecast to hit the beleaguered areas.

In Ellicott City, Howard County officials have removed 100 truckloads of debris from Main Street Ellicott City in recent days, hoping to prevent further flooding as more rain moves into the region.

In Baltimore County, officials are watching, waiting — and warning residents not to drive through floodwaters.

“Because everything is so saturated, the forecast is a concern,” Baltimore County Fire Department Elise Armacost spokeswoman said. “With these kinds of storms we don’t know where the problem areas are likely to be,” she said. “It was Catonsville on Sunday; it could be somewhere else next time.”

Storms with heavy downpours could hit Maryland on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, causing more flooding on ground that is already heavily saturated. A flash flood watch is in effect Thursday afternoon and evening, with chances for downpours of as much as 2 inches to 4 inches of rain.

In Ellicott City, officials urged caution and warned residents to be prepared for the worst. They canceled a planned opportunity for residents and business owners to survey damage from massive flooding that hit Sunday, leaving one man dead and businesses ravaged less than two years after a July 2016 flood wrecked the historic mill town.

Howard County emergency management director Ryan Miller urged residents to stay alert: "It's very difficult for them to predict what areas could get localized heavy rainfall."

Along Main Street in Ellicott City, crews have dug out sand, tree stumps, building debris and even massive historic mill stones from storm drains and culverts, county public works Director Jim Irvin said. They hung a tarp over a newly exposed cliff along Hill Street to prevent further erosion.

Officials are hoping that the swift work prevents any heavy rain from causing further flooding. Some curbs and gutters were destroyed in the flooding, so crews also worked to put sandbags in place to help guide water downhill.

"One blockage and you could have substantial problems," Irvin said. "That's one of the reasons we had such devastation" in Sunday's floods, he said.

Whether the rain causes further problems in the coming days depends on how intensely it falls. Even heavy rain uphill from downtown Ellicott City could cause problems on Main Street.

"If it comes down in a deluge, we could potentially have flooding again," Irvin said.

Armacost said she was not aware of any specific preparations going on around Baltimore County to prevent flooding, but said emergency management officials were monitoring the weather closely.

“Because everything is so saturated, the forecast is a concern,” she said. “The ground is just so saturated it just can’t absorb any more, and our streams and creeks are swollen.”

The forecast comes as Ellicott City is still reckoning with the flooding damage and beginning to explore possible rebuilding.

Irvin said Ellicott City’s recovery four days after the flood is farther along than it was this time in 2016. Contractors began reconstruction Wednesday, he said.

“Our direction is get this done as quick as possible whether it rains or not,” Irvin said.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said despite the county’s efforts to mitigate flooding, it’s impossible to prevent flooding entirely when high volumes of rain fall in a short period of time.

“We can make it less impactful but we’re not going stop all flooding,” Kittleman said. “We can’t give the assurances to people that, hey, if we get eight inches of rain, nothing’s going to happen.”

As residents and business owners continue to weigh whether to rebuild after a second devastating flood since 2016, Kittleman said he expected a different conversation than the last time around.

“That's something we have to have a conversation about,” Kittleman said.

This article will be updated.

