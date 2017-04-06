Wind tears off roof of North Baltimore apartment building

Shomari O'Connor was in his North Baltimore apartment Thursday afternoon watching the storm when he saw trees bending and the windows begin to vibrate from the wind.

Then the roof of his apartment peeled back and he saw the sky. He picked up his 18-month old daughter, Nefertiti, and ran.

"It was fight or flight," said O'Connor, 42. "We flew."

More than a dozen people were displaced after the wind tore off a large portion of the roof of the Brook View apartment building in the Mount Washington area at around 2:30 p.m..

Thirteen units are uninhabitable, with 24 damaged, said Larry Lichtenauer, a spokesman for Continental Realty Corp., the owner of the complex.

No one was injured, he said.

Continental Realty is working with the Red Cross to help the displaced residents find a place to stay, Lichtenauer said.

"The company is doing all they can to minimize disruption to their lives," he said.

Wind damage was also seen in Washington, where Gonzaga College High School and an apartment building also had damaged roofs.

Roads also flooded around the area. A woman had to be rescued from her car in Harmans in Anne Arundel County, officials there said. She was not injured.

In addition to wind, rain and thunderstorms drenched the region. More than 1.4 inches of rain fell at Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport through 5 p.m., the most there in a single day since Sept. 29, when 2.11 inches fell.

The rain should ease drought conditions that have persisted across the state over the past several months. As of Monday, 15 percent of the state was in "moderate" drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor – an area stretching across Prince George's, Montgomery and Howard counties and into eastern Carroll and western Baltimore counties. Precipitation is running more than 2 inches short of normal so far this year at BWI.

The National Weather Service was aware of the incident at the Brook View apartments but believes it may have been a "straight line wind" and not a tornado, said meteorologist Ray Martin. He did not know if the weather service would investigate.

Carolyn Rivers, a resident of the building, said she had been told her apartment had been condemned because of the damage. She was not at home at the time. She and her husband were waiting to be allowed back inside with hard hats to take stock of any damage.

She said she was "in shock."

"I didn't think this was going to happen," Rivers said. "It was just a normal day."

Cozette Davis, who lives one building over from the Brook View building that was damaged, said the wind sounded like "a freight train going through."

"I have never lived anywhere close to something like this," she said as she took in the damage. "This is just mind blowing."

O'Connor said after his roof pealed back, he didn't fully process it until later. "I realized I was scared after the fact," he said.

"I think we're just stunned at the magnitude of the weather," O'Connor said. But he said he was grateful to not be hurt and that he could stay with relatives nearby after his apartment was condemned. He joked that he would probably go to church soon.

"That was one of those moments where you might need to go and say thank you," he said.

Baltimore Sun reporters Scott Dance and E.B. Furgurson III and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

