Thousands in Maryland still without power Monday

Thousands of Maryland homes and work places are still without power Monday, including three schools, after strong, gusty winds caused trees and power lines to topple over the weekend.

More than 435,000 outages occurred after the nor'easter began moving through the state Friday bringing gusts that exceeded 70 mph, said Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. officials. The utility company brought in crews from out of state over the weekend to help restore power.

About 30,000 outages remained Monday morning.

Westport Academy in Baltimore, Hampton Elementary in Baltimore County, and Havre de Grace Elementary in Harford County were closed Monday due to power outages.

Winds have calmed down this week. Monday’s high is forecasted at 46 degrees, with wind gusts of up to 22 mph, but the region could get snow Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

