Maryland weather: 200,000 without power amid wind storm

The number of Marylanders without power continues to climb, with nearly 200,000 outages reported across the state as of 1:45 p.m. Friday, the state Emergency Management Agency said.

The figure includes customers from a number of service providers, and shows the hardest hit area was in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties in Southern Maryland, which each reported around 20,000 outages.

A map on Baltimore Gas & Electric Co.’s website showed the number of the provider’s customers without power nearly continued to rise throughout the day Friday. More than 30,000 customers were without power, even as the utility reported that it had restored power to 17,000 customers as a strong storm began to show its force in the region.

According to the company’s outages map, Baltimore had more than 6,000 without power by mid-morning. Howard and Anne Arundel counties had more than 5,000 without power and Baltimore County had nearly 5,000. Carroll County had near 1,000 outages while Harford had fewer than 200 midday Friday.

BGE spokeswoman Linda Foy said it’s difficult to say when all customer will have their power restored.

“It really will depend on when the wind stops,” Foy said. Restoration work can be delayed because it’s dangerous for workers to work on power lines in bucket trucks as long as the strong winds continue and debris remains.

More outages are likely as a powerful storm brings high winds with wind gusts up 60 to 70 mph through the state through the day. The storm could continue through the weekend.

BGE customers with power outages or need to report a downed wire, should call 877-778-2222.