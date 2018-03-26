Opening Day forecast: Rain showers, mild temperatures in store for Oriole Park at Camden Yards

It should feel more like spring come Thursday, Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with mild temperatures in the forecast — but also rain showers.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the first above-normal temperatures in nearly a month will arrive Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s.

That is expected to be the result of a warm front hanging over the area.

“A warm front will remain draped across the area throughout the day on Thursday,” forecasters wrote early Monday. “This, along with southerly flow ahead of an approaching cold front, will bring a chance of some showers starting on Thursday.”

The weather service predicts about 50/50 chances for rain Thursday.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

CAPTION Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video)

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance