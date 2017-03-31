On Opening Day, rain chances highest after sundown

Drizzly conditions are likely for Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, but the heaviest rain could hold off until late in the game or after its conclusion.

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of rain, about 40 percent, starting as early as 8 a.m. Monday. The Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:05 p.m. in their first game of the season.

But the heaviest, most steady rain is not likely until after 7 p.m., continuing until sunrise Tuesday, according to the weather service. The precipitation is coming from a low-pressure system moving up from the Tennessee Valley.

“Plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will get drawn into this system … so a soaking rain is likely later Monday into Tuesday as this system moves through,” meteorologists wrote in a forecast discussion. “There may be enough warm and humid air for a few thunderstorms as well.”

The good news is that before those downpours arrive, only a tenth of an inch or so of rain is expected.

That could help prevent a situation like the one that occurred on Opening Day last season, when officials delayed the game even while no rain was yet falling. Then, the precipitation finally arrived once play started.