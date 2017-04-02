Light rain could arrive by end of Orioles' opener against Blue Jays

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of drizzle or light rain for opening day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, though a greater chance of precipitation will come after the game.

The weather service says Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 63 and a light southeast wind from 5 to 10 mph.

The Orioles will open the season — and the 25th year at Camden Yards — against the Toronto Blue Jays, with an opening pitch projected for 3:05 p.m. By that time, temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s, with the chance of precipitation at about 12 percent, according to weather service forecast.

By 5 or 6 p.m., the chance of precipitation is expected to rise to about 25 percent as clouds move in. After that, it increases even more, up to about 60 percent by 8 p.m., the weather service said.

"Low clouds will increase and rain is expected to overspread the area Monday afternoon into Monday evening," meteorologists wrote in a forecast discussion.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to the weather service. Entering Tuesday, the chance of precipitation is near 90 percent.