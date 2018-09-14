Maryland sends helicopter rescue team to North Carolina, opens shelters for Hurricane Florence victims

A Maryland National Guard helicopter rescue team has been sent to North Carolina as Hurricane Florence pounds the state's southern coast.

Maryland is also opening two shelters, in Prince George's and Queen Anne's counties, for storm evacuees.

Gov. Larry Hogan authorized deployment of the Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, known as MD-HART, on Friday.

The squad includes eight crew members and three maintainers from the Maryland Army National Guard, and helicopter search and rescue technicians from Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties.

They fly two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and are capable of rescuing people from vehicles in swift floodwaters, on rooftops, through windows or balconies, and from trees or wilderness.

The state opened shelters at Ritchie Coliseum at the University of Maryland, College Park, and at the College Health Professions and Athletics Center at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.

CAPTION Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm. (WSBTV-Atlanta) Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm. (WSBTV-Atlanta) CAPTION Governor Larry Hogan talks about the state's preparations, including declaring a state of emergency, for Hurricane Florence. (Scott Dance, Baltimore Sun video) Governor Larry Hogan talks about the state's preparations, including declaring a state of emergency, for Hurricane Florence. (Scott Dance, Baltimore Sun video)

”As coastal states feel the impact of Hurricane Florence, we are working to ensure that any travelers, evacuees, or Maryland residents seeking shelter have a safe place to stay during the storm, and we also stand ready to assist other states,” Hogan said in a statement.

Maryland already sent one other elite team to help in Hurricane Florence rescue and recovery. Maryland Task Force One, an urban search-and-rescue team based in Rockville, deployed to South Carolina on Wednesday.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance