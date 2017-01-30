Baltimore County schools cancel afternoon activities, snow possible overnight

Snow during the late morning and early afternoon Monday prompted Baltimore County Public Schools to cancel afternoon and evening activities.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Monday into Tuesday for much of the Baltimore metropolitan area. The warning called for a 30 to 60 percent chance of snow Tuesday morning, with up to a half inch of accumulation possible on roads.

The forecast said the best chance of snow would be in north-central Maryland, and north and east of Interstate 695.

"If this threat does materialize during the Tuesday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy," the statement read.

The weather statement covers Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, counties Prince George's counties.

A dusting fell on parts of Maryland Sunday night into Monday, prompting nine school systems around the state to delay openings. Most of those were in southern Maryland and on the lower Eastern Shore.

Baltimore sustained just light snowfall before dissipating in time for the morning commute. But snow fell during the late morning and into the afternoon in Baltimore.

Around 2 p.m., Baltimore County Public Schools announced that all activities after school and Monday evening were canceled.