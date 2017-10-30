Some of Maryland got snow overnight; Baltimore will see temps in 50s today

After some of Maryland saw snowfall Sunday evening amid a line of intense storms, much of the Baltimore region will see temperatures in the 50s on Monday.

Sunday’s storms brought heavy rain to Maryland, and overnight wind left some limbs down in places Monday morning. About 1.3 inches of rain fell at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Sunday.

In Garrett County, Sunday’s precipitation fell in the form of snow.

The weather forecast for Baltimore shows temperatures reaching the low 50s Monday, with partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday is expected to be a little sunnier, with temperatures hitting the mid-to-upper 50s.

Wednesday is forecast to bring clouds, with temperatures reaching the low 50s. Thursday looks to be warmer, with temperatures in the upper 60s, leading into an unseasonably warm Friday with temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday look rainy, the forecast said.