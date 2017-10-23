Morning fog delays Maryland schools, could impact traffic

At least three Maryland school systems will delay opening Monday due to heavy fog.

All four school systems are on the Eastern Shore, though fog may impact visibility for commuters throughout the Mid-Atlantic region Monday morning.

Caroline County will open two hours late.

Queen Anne’s and Talbot county schools will open 90 minutes late.

Temperatures in the Baltimore area were forecast ot reach the low-to-mid 70s Monday, with some showers possible.

There’s a chance for rain again on Tuesday, while the rest of the week looks clear, with temperatures reaching the 60s.