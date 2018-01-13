Sub-zero wind chills forecast Sunday, Monday; snow possible Tuesday

Frigid Arctic air has returned to Maryland, and blustery winds are forecast to make it feel as cold as a few degrees below zero Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower teens early Sunday morning, and rise only into the mid-20s in the afternoon. Northerly 10-15 mph breezes and gusts up to 20 mph are expected to make it feel about 10-15 degrees colder than that.

The air is also very dry. Dew points are forecast to drop close to zero during the day Sunday, meaning that is how cold it would have to get for moisture in the air to condense (and freeze).

Temperatures are expected to drop even colder overnight Sunday into Monday, with lows forecast in the upper single digits. Lingering 5-10 mph breezes from the northeast were forecast to make it feel as cold as a few degrees below zero.

Baltimore health department Commissioner Leana Wen issued a “Code Blue” advisory from Saturday night through Monday morning. The declaration mobilizes efforts to shelter homeless and protect vulnerable populations from the cold.

There have been eight hypothermia-linked deaths in the city this winter, compared with 12 during all of last winter, health officials said.

Slightly higher temperatures and calmer winds are forecast Monday and into the week. Highs are forecast close to the freezing mark Monday afternoon and in the mid-30s Tuesday before dropping back down to the mid-20s Wednesday.

The cold front responsible for that chill Wednesday could also usher in some snow showers during the day Tuesday and, more likely, in the overnight hours into Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to be moderate Thursday and Friday, with highs expected in the 40s.

CAPTION A few hearty Baltimoreans engage in running, hockey, photography on a freezing day. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) A few hearty Baltimoreans engage in running, hockey, photography on a freezing day. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION On Thursday, the East Coast got battered by severe winds and heavy snow leaving many people stranded as they tried to deal with the dangerous conditions. On Thursday, the East Coast got battered by severe winds and heavy snow leaving many people stranded as they tried to deal with the dangerous conditions.

