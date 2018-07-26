Extra-long 'blood moon' won't be visible from Baltimore on Friday — but a 'micro moon' will be

Baltimore is missing out on a “blood moon” and will have to settle for a “micro moon” Friday night.

The longest total lunar eclipse of this century occurs Friday. But it won’t be visible in Baltimore, or anywhere in North America. It’s only visible in its entirety from eastern Africa to the Middle East to India.

When the moon is completely obscured behind Earth’s shadow, it doesn’t totally darken — instead sometimes glowing a dim red, an eerie sight from which the “blood moon” moniker comes.

The eclipse’s totality, when the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, will last for 1 hour, 43 minutes, the longest for a lunar eclipse this century. Nevertheless, it will be over by the time the full moon rises over Baltimore about 8:25 p.m.

The Full Buck Moon technically arrives four hours earlier, at 4:20 p.m. Friday. And it’s considered a “micro moon,” though that isn’t an official astronomical designation.

A “super moon” occurs when the moon is near its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. But on Friday, the moon reaches its apogee, or the farthest point from Earth in its orbit.

That can make the moon look slightly smaller and less bright, especially compared with a super moon. But it can be hard to tell with the naked eye.

