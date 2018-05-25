Maryland weather: Warm temperatures, chance of storms during Memorial Day weekend

There’s a chance it could rain on Memorial Day cookouts in the Baltimore area, but weather for the holiday weekend is expected to be warm.

Memorial Day revelers could see showers or storms Saturday and Sunday, but any storms that develop will be short-lived, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Witt said.

Friday is shaping up to be a good travel day, with high temperatures in the upper 80s in Northeast Maryland, and slightly cooler temperatures in the southern and western regions of the state. There’s a chance of showers and storms this afternoon in Western Maryland after about 2 p.m., Witt said.

On Saturday and Sunday, showers or storms could develop in the Baltimore area. Keep an eye out for brief “pulse thunderstorms,” which would develop quickly and bring heavy rain and lightning to affected areas, Witt said. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where storms could develop, Witt said, but he expects they would last no more than 20 to 30 minutes.

Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday will be humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Monday’s weather is still uncertain, but Witt said it’s likely to be dryer in the Baltimore area. High temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees.

In Ocean City, slightly cooler temperatures are expected this weekend. High temperatures are predicted in the mid-70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. There’s also a chance of storms in the beach town throughout the long weekend.

Ocean City is the ultimate family destination. From the Inlet to the Delaware state line, the town has plenty to offer kids of all ages – and their parents. Check out some of our favorite ways to keep the family busy at the beach.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan