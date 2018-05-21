Memorial Day weekend weather: Sun and seasonable warmth in Ocean City, but then some rain chances

After enduring late spring chills and seemingly never-ending rain, it appears that Marylanders headed to start the summer beach season have sunshine and seasonable warmth to look forward to — at least, at first.

In Ocean City, forecasters predict partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-70s, if not close to 80 degrees, for the beginning of the holiday weekend.

High pressure is forecast to bring pleasant conditions along the coast Thursday and Friday.

National Weather Service forecasters say to expect “isolated-scattered” showers or storms Saturday and potentailly more widespread precipitation Sunday and Monday.

Ocean City has been the go-to beach destination for vacationers for generations. Visitors of all ages love the beach town for its sun, surf, sand, boardwalk, entertainment and food. We've dipped into our archives and found an array of O.C. pictures from the past -- from the 1930s to the 1990s. We think you'll recognize the sites, no matter the year. So dive in! (Lori Sears) (Lori Sears)

The weather service is predicting about 30 percent chances of showers on Sunday, and similar chances for showers or storms for Memorial Day, with potentially cloudier conditions.

Around Baltimore, holiday weekend high temperatures are forecast in the lower 80s with similar, if not slightly higher, chances for rain or storms. The weather service predicts sunshine Thursday into Saturday, but then 30 percent chances for evening showers Saturday and 50 percent chances of rain and storms Sunday.

With still a week until Memorial Day, meteorologists said there is uncertainty in the forecast that bears watching.

“Tropical moisture has the chance to get drawn north into the area, but confidence is still low at this time,” they wrote. “If it does, then showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread.”

