During nation's warmest May, rainfall set a new Maryland record

May brought record warmth across the country and record rainfall in Maryland.

Temperatures across the contiguous United States averaged 65.4 degrees last month, more than 5 degrees above normal, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Eight states saw record warmth.

Two states meanwhile saw record precipitation: Florida and Maryland.

An average of 7.68 inches of rain fell in May across Maryland, nearly 4 inches more than normal. The last time statewide precipitation surpassed 7 inches in May was in 1989.

The statewide rainfall average was slightly less than the 8.17 inches at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. That total made last month Baltimore’s third-wettest May on record.

The state average takes into account many areas that saw more extreme precipitation than BWI, Baltimore’s point of record.

The National Weather Service estimates a widespread 10-15 inches of rain fell across Central Maryland in May, and that more than 15 inches fell in some parts of northeastern Howard County and southern Carroll County.

More than 10 inches reportedly fell in Catonsville during major flooding May 27, and more than 8 inches fell in Ellicott City.

The wet streak that continued into last weekend has already made it likely that June precipitation will also end up above normal. Less than a week into the month, 2.77 inches of rain have fallen at BWI.

CAPTION Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video)

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance