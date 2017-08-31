Harvey's remnants may hit Maryland for Labor Day weekend; Irma becomes a hurricane

Tropical Depression Harvey has begun to lift away from the Gulf Coast, and its remnants are forecast to dampen the start of the Labor Day weekend across Maryland.

In its final advisory on the storm Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Harvey’s remnants are expected to bring several inches of rain from eastern Arkansas and northern Mississippi into West Virginia over the next day or two.

By the time the system reaches Maryland late Friday, as an area of extra-tropical low pressure, it is expected to dry out some, though. Showers are likely after midnight, and into Saturday afternoon.

Half an inch to an inch of rain is forecast across the state. Stronger chances of higher amounts of precipitation are expected in the southern half of the state, including Ocean City.

High pressure is forecast to bring dry and sunny conditions by late Sunday and for Labor Day on Monday.

Flooding concerns remain in parts of Texas and Louisiana even as Harvey departs, and meteorologists are also looking ahead to what on Thursday became Hurricane Irma.

That storm, in the middle of the Atlantic, is expected to soon strengthen into a major hurricane and approach the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

It’s too early to predict Irma’s track, but the storm could be a threat to Caribbean islands and to the U.S. The European forecast model raises the possibility that it could move into the Gulf of Mexico, but the main American model suggests it is more of a threat for the East Coast.

