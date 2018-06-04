Four days in, Baltimore already nearing normal rainfall totals for entire month of June

After Baltimore's third-wettest May on record, June is already off to a wet start, too. Weekend rainfall totaled nearly 3 inches, nearing normal precipitation levels for the entire month of June.

The rain gauge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport totaled 2.73 inches from Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In some areas, rainfall surpassed 2 inches just from late Saturday night through Sunday. The weather service reported 2.37 inches in Towson and 2.3 inches in Eldersburg.

Average June rainfall is 3.46 inches in Baltimore.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2018.

Rainfall in May totaled more than 8 inches at BWI. It was significantly higher in some areas — such as Ellicott City, Catonsville and Southwest Baltimore, which all suffered major flooding May 27.

The weather service estimates more than 15 inches of rain have fallen over the past 30 days along the Interstate 70 corridor in northeastern Howard County and southern Carroll County.

A widespread 10-15 inches of rain have fallen across the rest of the Baltimore region over that period, including all of Baltimore City and Howard County, northern Anne Arundel County, eastern Harford County and most of Baltimore County.

That is three to four times normal precipitation levels for this time of year.

A reprieve is in the forecast this week. Some showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening but otherwise dry conditions are expected.

