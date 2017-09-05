Hurricane Irma's track depends on speed, 'Bermuda high'

Hurricane Irma, a dangerous Category 5 storm, is targeting the Leeward Islands and then Florida, but whether it tracks up the East Coast depends on its speed and a system known as a Bermuda high.

Irma had maximum sustained winds of 175 mph — the equivalent of an EF-4 tornado — as of Tuesday morning as it came within 300 miles of Antigua and Barbuda. It is expected to pound the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Forecasters expect it will continue to move northwestward from there, toward the Bahamas and Cuba, and, eventually, probably Florida. That state’s Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday, urging preparations for the worst.

But predictions remain tentative for what the storm will do once it reaches the U.S. mainland.

An area of high pressure that covers the Atlantic from Bermuda to the Azores is expected to steer Irma. Such zones have clockwise circulation, so tropical systems are often pulled around them, up the coast.

If the so-called “Bermuda high” is expansive and strong, that could push Irma into the U.S., either along Florida’s western coast and into the Gulf of Mexico, or up the Atlantic coast, the Weather Channel notes.

A weaker Bermuda high could allow Irma to remain off shore as it curves around the pressure system and into colder Atlantic waters.

A separate, non-tropical system expected to move across the U.S. this week could also have an influence on Irma’s track, according to AccuWeather.com meteorologists. Its speed and timing “will determine when and how much Irma gets pulled northward or whether Irma continues on more of a westward track,” they said.

If Irma does make landfall in Florida, it likely wouldn’t be until Sunday. The National Hurricane Center predicts it will remain a major hurricane until then, potentially making it just the second major hurricane to strike the U.S. in a dozen years. Harvey was the first since Wilma in 2005.

If Irma is going to reach Maryland and the mid-Atlantic, that wouldn’t be until some time around next Tuesday — a week from now.

