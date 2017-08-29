Whether Irma forms depends on 'coin flip,' but system bringing rain, wind anyway

The odds that a storm system moving up the East Coast becomes Tropical Storm Irma have decreased, but it is still expect to bring rain, winds and rough surf.

Given the system’s poor organization and unfavorable wind patterns along the coast, “the chances of this disturbance becoming a tropical cyclone have decreased to about a coin flip,” forecasters at the National Hurricane Center wrote.

The storm was nonetheless expected to bring rain to Maryland and blustery winds and rough surf to beaches on the Delmarva Peninsula.

The rain falling across Central Maryland on Tuesday was coming from a low-pressure system moving down from the Great Lakes, but it is expected to meet the coastal storm system over the mid-Atlantic.

The storm system that could become Irma was expected to track up the mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday before moving out to sea Wednesday.

North Carolina beaches were under a tropical storm warning Tuesday, and a storm warning was in effect for Ocean City and Assateague Island. Meteorologists warned of a high risk of rip currents at Delmarva beaches.

