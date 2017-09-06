Hurricane Irma: Potential for 'prodigious' rainfall in Maryland, forecasters say

As Hurricane Irma tears through the northern Caribbean Sea, long-term models suggest the storm could bring significant rainfall into the eastern United States early next week.

While meteorologists’ immediate focus is on Irma’s life-threatening winds and storm surge, they are also keeping an eye on long-term forecasting models that now suggest the storm will track up Florida’s Atlantic coast, through the Carolinas and into the Ohio Valley.

It’s too early to predict precise impacts or timing, but odds that Irma turns out to sea without impacting the U.S. appear to be shrinking.

In a forecast discussion posted Wednesday, the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office cautioned of potentially significant rainfall, likely around Tuesday, if current predictions of Irma’s track come true.

“As I sometimes say, ‘tropical storms are different beasts from regular low pressure areas,’ meaning that these of course contain huge amounts of moisture and can produce prodigious amounts of rainfall,” Andy Woodcock, a weather service meteorologist, wrote. “We are still almost a week away from having to deal with this, but if this is how things play out expect a very active weather day Tuesday.”

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma, released at 11 a.m. Wednesday, shows the storm making a turn toward the north this weekend, swiping Florida’s Atlantic coast as a major storm with a trajectory toward the Carolinas.

National Hurricane Center Irma forecast Irma forecast (National Hurricane Center)

