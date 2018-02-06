Coating of ice forecast to accumulate across Baltimore region by Wednesday morning

A glaze of ice is forecast to cover the Baltimore region by Wednesday morning, while a quarter of an inch or more could accumulate in Frederick and points west.

Central Maryland is under a winter weather advisory through late morning, while areas north and west of Baltimore could remain icy into the early afternoon.

Precipitation is expected to begin as a mix of sleet and freezing rain after 1 a.m., turning to all freezing rain by mid-morning and eventually plain rain as temperatures rise above freezing in late morning or early afternoon.

“The ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday,” National Weather Service forecasters cautioned. “Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.”

The weather service predicts several hundredths of an inch of ice could accumulate along the Interstate 95 corridor and into northern Anne Arundel County. A tenth of an inch or more is forecast in Carroll County, northern Baltimore and Harford counties, and far northwestern Howard County.

Such icy precipitation occurs when cold air creeps into lower levels of the atmosphere, beneath a layer of warmer air. That allows precipitation to fall as rain until it freezes at or near the ground.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to around 30 degrees before sunrise and then reach the freezing mark by mid-morning, eventually rising into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

A winter storm warning is meanwhile in effect in Western Maryland, where as much as a half an inch of ice could accumulate on top of 2 inches of sleet and snow.

