Tropics quiet after third-longest storm streak, most active September on record

There are no named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic for the first time in more than a month, ending the third-longest streak of hurricane activity on record.

Until Saturday, there had been at least one named storm somewhere in the Atlantic basin for nearly 38 days, according to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane meteorologist at Colorado State University. The 37.75-day streak was the longest since a 38.5-day streak that ended Oct. 3, 2004, he said.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said they do not expect any new systems to form at least within the next 48 hours.

The end of the streak also marked the end of the most active month of September in the record books for tropical cyclones in the Atlantic.

Last month set four records — for named storm days, hurricane days, major hurricane days and accumulated cyclone energy, Klotzbach said. That last measure, known as ACE, is an index that adds together the wind energy used over the lifetime of storms.

There are still two months left in Atlantic hurricane season, and AccuWeather.com Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski predicts four more named tropical storms will form, and that three of them could become hurricanes, one of which could become a major storm.

Storms are most likely to form in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico at this point in the season, with drier air coming off of west Africa in the area where storms like Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria first developed, according to AccuWeather.

