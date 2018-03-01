60 mph wind gusts, widespread power outages possible in Maryland as March comes in like a lion

This March will indeed come in like a lion in Maryland, with damaging winds in the forecast.

A high wind watch is in effect across Maryland, with 25 to 40 mph winds and up to 60 mph gusts forecast from late Thursday night through Friday night.

The National Weather Service warned that “widespread power outages are possible.”

The winds are expected to be the product of a potent coastal low-pressure system that will bring a cold front through the region overnight Thursday into Friday.

The system is expected to bring rain Thursday night into Friday, and with colder temperatures behind the front, it could also produce some snow showers Friday night.

Lows are forecast in the lower- to mid-30s Friday and Saturday nights, with highs in the upper 40s Thursday through the weekend.

