High wind advisory remains into early Saturday as wind storm batters Maryland

The National Weather Service said a wind advisory remained in effect for the Baltimore and Washington metro areas through 11 a.m. Saturday as the area experienced overnight gusts of up to 60 mph.

After a day that saw downed trees and power lines, closed roads and outages for some 480,000 people across the state, the weather service said high winds created by an intense low pressure system offshore would continue overnight.

The warnings were in effect for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay and adjacent counties in central Maryland, as well as northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.

The NWS warned on its website of a “prolonged, high-impact windstorm for the region,” and said “the duration of the winds will add to the hazardous nature of this event.”

The weather service also said a gale warning is in effect for all the waters through Saturday.

BGE had reported late Friday that nearly 400,000 customers had ben affected by outages during the day Friday, though about 173 had seen power restored. The utility said that those needing to report a downed wire should call 877-778-2222.

The temperature around 2 a.m. Saturday was 41 degrees at the Inner Harbor. Throughout the region overnight temps were expected to be around 34 under mostly cloudy skies. Wind was from the northwest at 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Saturday was expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Winds are expected to die down to 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph, and by Saturday night fall to 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 48, and with north wind at 10 to 16 mph, gusting to 24 mph.