Maryland weather: Heat index forecast to approach 100 Thursday in Baltimore; air quality alert in effect

Hot and humid conditions are forecast in the Baltimore region Thursday and Friday, helping to create unhealthy levels of air pollution, National Weather Service forecasters said.

A "Code Orange" air quality alert is in effect, indicating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups including children, the elderly and people with heart or lung disease.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s, but with oppressive humidity, it should feel like the upper 90s, forecasters said.

High pressure over the Southeast is sending a flow of hot, humid air into Maryland.

Heat and sunshine spur chemical reactions with vehicle and industrial exhaust to create ozone pollution, which can cause or exacerbate breathing problems.

Friday could be even hotter and more humid, with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index of around 101 degrees.

Cooler temperatures, with highs in the 80s, are forecast for the weekend and into early next week.

