Baltimore-area weather: Steamy week ahead, with humidity making it feel like triple-digit heat

Hot, humid air is flowing into the Baltimore region this week, bringing high temperatures into the mid-90s and a heat index in excess of 100 degrees, at times.

High pressure is bringing a southerly flow for the first half of the week. Temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s Monday and the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the humidity, it’s forecast to feel like the upper 90s Monday and the lower 100s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast could warrant heat advisories, cautioning of risks of heat-related illnesses, particularly among the elderly and other vulnerable populations.

Heat is forecast to continue into Thursday, before a cold front is expected to pass through, likely bringing storms. Rain and storms and highs in the lower 80s are forecast Friday.

CAPTION A NASA satellite shows some from the Western wildfires and it streams across the country and into the Atlantic. A NASA satellite shows some from the Western wildfires and it streams across the country and into the Atlantic. CAPTION Flying through the eye of a hurricane Flying through the eye of a hurricane

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance