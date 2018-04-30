Baltimore weather: Heat could challenge records later this week

While winter cold lingered into April, May is forecast to start off with some summer-like heat around Baltimore.

High temperatures could challenge records later this week, particularly Thursday.

After reaching around 70 degrees Monday, highs are forecast close to 80 Tuesday and well into the 80s the rest of the week.

Temperatures could flirt with 90 degrees Thursday for the first time since Sept. 27. That could come close to a record of 91 degrees set in 1913.

Highs are forecast in the mid-80s Wednesday and Friday. Record highs in Baltimore for Wednesday and Friday’s dates are 88 and 90 degrees, respectively.

High pressure is forecast to dominate this week, keeping skies mostly clear for plenty of sunshine.

And once that system settles over the western Atlantic by the middle of the week, a setup known as a Bermuda high, temperatures should climb. That’s because the system circulates air clockwise, sending hot, humid air up the Atlantic coast.

The heat is forecast to subside next weekend, though temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s.

CAPTION Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video)

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance