Maryland health officials report first heat-related death of summer, a Prince George's County man

Hot weather was a factor in the recent death of a man in Prince George's County, state health officials said, Maryland's first heat-related casualty of the summer.

Health officials do not provide or confirm details on the identities of victims or the circumstances surrounding their deaths, other than sharing their gender and a broad age range. The man was between 18 and 44.

Heat was determined to be a factor in his death after the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy of the man, officials said.

Excessive heat can raise body temperature and cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which can lead to death.

Most cases of heat-related deaths involve older people and those with underlying health conditions that can make them more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Heat has been a factor in as many as 17 deaths in Maryland during recent summers, in both 2013 and 2016. There were 46 heat-related deaths in the state in 2012.

Health officials urge residents to check on those who are at a higher risk of heat-related illnesses, including children younger than 5 years old, people older than 65, and people with chronic illnesses, disabilities and who are taking certain medications.

They also warn residents to look out for signs of heat illness. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include nausea, headache, weakness and flushed skin. Symptoms of heat stroke include high fever; dry, red skin; rapid and weak pulse and breathing; convulsions; and delirium.

