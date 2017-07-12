Heat advisory in effect Thursday

A heat advisory is in effect across much of the Baltimore region Thursday, with the heat index forecast to approach 105 degrees.

The advisory covers the Interstate 95 corridor, including Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and the southern halves of Howard, Baltimore and Harford counties.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s, with humidity making it feel as much as 10 degrees hotter.

Meteorologists warned of a risk of heat-related illnesses for people without air conditioning or who spend an extended period of time outdoors. Health officials encourage people to drink plenty of water, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and check on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

So far this summer, heat has been a factor in two deaths in Maryland, two people aged 65 or older in Anne Arundel County, according to state health officials.

The heat could fuel some storms Thursday night and again on Friday, when temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s amid more oppressive humidity.

Highs are forecast to drop back into the upper 80s for the weekend.

