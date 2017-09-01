Harvey dropped 30 inches of rain on an area the size of Maryland

We already know Hurricane Harvey dropped enough rain to fill the Chesapeake Bay. Now one researcher has calculated that it dropped at least 30 inches of rain across an area the size of Maryland.

Shane Hubbard, a postdoctoral researcher at the Space Science and Engineering Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, used National Weather Service satellite data to calculate the area covered by Harvey’s deluge.

According to maps he shared with the Baltimore Sun, Hubbard determined that at least 30 inches fell across 11,500 square miles. That area ecompasses the Houston metropolitan region and stretching across southeast Texas to Port Arthur and Beaumont and to the Louisiana state line.

Maryland covers about 12,400 square miles.

Within that area of 30-inch rainfall, more than 40 inches of rain fell across 3,600 square miles. By comparison, the Baltimore region, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties, is about 2,200 square miles.

Normal annual rainfall at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record, is about 46 inches.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang first reported Hubbard’s research.

