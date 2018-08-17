Heat index could hit 100 Friday in Baltimore before another chance of heavy downpours in the evening

The heat index is forecast to approach 100 around Baltimore for a second day in a row Friday afternoon, before a cold front carries in yet another chance for heavy downpours across the region.

High temperatures are forecast in the lower 90s, with high levels of humidity as hot and moist air blows in from the southwest.

That is forecast to make it feel as hot as the upper 90s or 100 degrees.

A cold front is expected to bring some relief Saturday, but before it arrives, it is forecast to stir heavy rain Friday evening.

Severe storms with damaging winds and large hail are also possible, the National Weather Service cautioned.

Highs are forecast in the 80s for the weekend and into early next week. Periods of rain are likely throughout the weekend.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2018.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance