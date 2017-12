A chance of snow Friday could disrupt the afternoon commute in the Baltimore-Washington metro area, the National Weather Service warned.

A 50 percent chance of less than an inch of snow is forecast for after 1 p.m. Friday, but the frigid temperatures could turn untreated roads icy, the NWS said. The high will be about 33 degrees, forecasters said.

“If you plan on commuting Friday afternoon, be aware of the POSSIBILITY of travel disruptions and icy roads,” the weather service said in a statement.