Meteorologists watching Hurricane Florence closely, with potential for East Coast landfall

Long-term forecasting models suggest Hurricane Florence could reach the mid-Atlantic toward the end of next week.

A direct hit to U.S. coastline cannot yet be considered probable — but it’s definitely possible.

“It is far too soon to speculate what, if any, impacts Florence may have on our region next week, but at this point nothing can be ruled out,” meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office wrote Thursday.

For now, the first major hurricane of 2018 is only a threat to Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center predicts Florence could reach that island, or pass to its south, by early next week.

As of Thursday morning, the storm was about 1,200 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and 1,000 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was weakening, but is forecast to strengthen again once it reaches waters south of Bermuda.

Various hurricane forecasting models do not agree on the path Florence could take from there — some say it could make landfall in the Carolinas or even approach the coast near the Chesapeake Bay, while others predict a turn out to sea before the storm ever reaches U.S. coastline.

Hurricane center forecasters said “it is far too soon to speculate what, if any impacts Florence may have on the U.S. East Coast next week.” But they said the storm could create dangerous surf conditions and rip currents at some beaches as early as this weekend.

It appears likely, at least, that Florence won’t take the path of other hurricanes that have developed in the same area of the central Atlantic. Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane meteorologist at Colorado State University, said eight hurricanes have passed within 100 miles of Florence’s current location since 1950, and none of them have done much more than churn in the ocean.

