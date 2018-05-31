As Baltimore's seventh-wettest May on record ends, meteorologists warn of more flooding risks through Saturday

This month is already Baltimore's seventh-wettest May on record, and more flooding could be on the way.

Meteorologists predict storms with heavy downpours could hit Thursday, Friday and Saturday, causing more flooding on heavily saturated ground.

“Numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rain will develop during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday through the weekend,” National Weather Service forecasters wrote. “These showers and thunderstorms will be slow-moving across wet ground, and capable of producing localized flooding.”

The storms are forecast to be the product of a front moving northward through Virginia, and then stalling over the region, much like the pattern that has already produced persistent precipitation this month.

“It’s pretty much going to be a repeat each and every day,” said Brandon Fling, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

The strongest chances for heavy rain and flooding could be late Friday, as a system of low pressure moves across the region, Fling said.

But flooding is possible each afternoon and evening through Saturday, and the risks are not expected to be focused in any single area, he said. With the ground already saturated with so much rain, it won’t take much precipitation to create more runoff.

“We’re kind of looking at a widespread heavy rainfall threat,” he said.

There have been 7.01 inches of rain so far this month at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. That makes this Baltimore’s wettest single month since last July, its wettest month of May since 2009, and its seventh-wettest May on record.

The record for May precipitation is 8.71 inches, set in 1989.

Meteorologists predict a quarter of an inch to a three quarters of an inch of rain is possible Thursday, suggesting the May record could be out of reach, but localized downpours are possible.

Weather service models predict up to 2 inches more rain could fall from Thursday through Saturday.

