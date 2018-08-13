Maryland weather: Flash flood watch in effect again Monday afternoon, with heavy rain and storms likely

Afternoon rainstorms could cause flash flooding Monday afternoon and evening across Central Maryland, particularly in areas close to the Pennsylvania line, meteorologists said.

A flash flood watch is in effect from noon through the evening in Baltimore and Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.

A low pressure system is forecast to move across the Ohio Valley and into Pennsylvania on Monday, moving off to the northeast on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicts half an inch to an inch of rain could fall across the region, with higher amounts possible in some areas — perhaps enough to cause flooding.

Water was already high Monday morning in northern Harford County, which was under a flood warning through 11:30 a.m. Emergency management officials reported that a creek was spilling onto Buttermilk Road in the Norrisville area.

As much as 2-3 inches of rain fell Sunday across portions of Maryland, according to the weather service, including in Harford, the upper Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.

Rain is forecast to continue into Tuesday and then mostly dry conditions are forecast until Thursday night and Friday, when storms are possible.

CAPTION Flooding in North Ocean City on Saturday afternoon. (Video courtesy Andrew Doyle) Flooding in North Ocean City on Saturday afternoon. (Video courtesy Andrew Doyle) CAPTION Business owners, residents, and volunteers begin the process of clearing mud and debris from Ellicott City Main Street buildings affected by the flood one week ago. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Business owners, residents, and volunteers begin the process of clearing mud and debris from Ellicott City Main Street buildings affected by the flood one week ago. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

