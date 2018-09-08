Flood watch declared for Baltimore area

Baltimore will be under a flood watch from early in the morning Sunday until late at night.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory Saturday stating that one to three inches of rain are expected to fall over the weekend in portions of Maryland, Washington, Virginia and West Virginia, creating the potential for flooding.

“The soaking rain will cause creeks and streams to gradually rise, possibly out of their banks,” the advisory said.

“Flooding of urban areas is possible as well.”

A flood watch means that local residents — especially those living in low-lying areas — should monitor weather conditions. They should be prepared to secure their homes should flooding develop and to take extra precautions when outdoors.

