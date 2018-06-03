Maryland weather: Flood watch in effect for entire region Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for central Maryland through 6 p.m. Sunday.

The service forecasted 1/2” to 1 1/2” inches of rain via occasional showers, as a low-pressure zone drifts into the Atlantic.

Because of ground saturation and swollen estuaries from previous rains and flooding, the new precipitation could result in more flooding.

About half an inch of rain fell Saturday in the Baltimore area, and Ellicott City saw similar rainfall totals, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi. Up to 2 inches of rain fell in western Howard County, Pallozzi said.

This line of storms arrived less than a week after flooding devastated Ellicott City and other areas of the Baltimore region. One person died in Ellicott City when he was swept away in floodwaters Sunday.

More than 8 inches of rain fell during May at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record. It was the region’s wettest month in nearly three years, and its third-wettest May on record.