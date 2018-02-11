Portions of central, southern Maryland under flood warning

The National Weather service has canceled the flood watch, but a flood warning remains in effect into this evening for portions of central and southern Maryland.

Heavy rain has stopped across much of the area, but excessive runoff from earlier rains will continue over the next several hours, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather service cautions that the primary threat will be strong gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

“You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” The National Weather Service wrote.