Baltimore weather: Flood warning in effect Monday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning throughout the Baltimore region Monday morning.

With rain showers forecast through the morning, the flood warning is in effect through 12:15 p.m. in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Anne Arundel, Howard, and Harford counties. Up to 3 inches of rain had fallen in some locations as of 6:20 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service also issued a coastal flood advisory for areas around the shoreline in Baltimore. Flooding is expected at Thames Street in Fells Point and at the Inner Harbor promenade, and minor flooding could occur in the Bowleys Quarters area of Baltimore County, the weather service said.

Heavy rains overnight flooded parts of downtown Annapolis Monday morning, with Dock Street and one lane of Compromise Street closed.

Flooding in Annapolis has become more common, a trend attributed to sea level rise.

Major flooding in early March shut down the same area as a nor'easter swept through the Chesapeake region.

The city has committed several million dollars to a flood mitigation plan that will include a variety of actions.

The plan includes pumps, the location of which has become a controversy among downtown residents

The rain should clear up overnight, but a chance of showers is forecasted for Tuesday as well. Temperatures in the 50s are expected. The sun should return Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Rick Hutzell contributed to this article.