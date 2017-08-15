Cars in Baltimore tunnel submerged amid flash flood warning

Quick downpours caused flash floods across the Baltimore region early Tuesday afternoon — including one that trapped a woman on the roof of her car in Northeast Baltimore in an ordeal being broadcast on Facebook.

Downpours dumped a quick inch or two of rain on parts of the Baltimore region, including Ellicott City, on Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue flash flood warnings.

They urged drivers to avoid flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur when people become trapped in vehicles.

A flash flood warning is in effect in Baltimore through 3:45 p.m.

The Baltimore women, whose Facebook profile was listed under the name Koko Kakez, started sharing live video of waters rising inside her car just before 2 p.m. Waters could be seen reaching the headrests of her car seat as she waited for help on the roof.

When rescue workers arrived, they told her the floodwaters were contaminated with sewage.

The weather service reported high water flooding roads around the region: Near the 3200 block of Edmondson Avenue in Oella in Baltimore County; in Baltimore City and eastern Baltimore County, in the areas of Quad Avenue and North Point Boulevard, North Point Boulevard and the Interstate 695 ramp, and Oak Street and Avon Beach Avenue; and around Harford County, in the Bel Air, Bynum and Hickory areas.

The heavy rain comes after a wet past month for the region, meaning the ground is already saturated. More than 2.5 inches of rain has fallen at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport so far this month, and nearly 4 inches fell in late July.

The rainfall has tested the recovery in Ellicott City, where two people died in flash flooding just over a year ago, but for the most part recent downpours have avoided that area.

No flooding issues were reported in the city’s downtown area early Tuesday afternoon, though, and the weather service canceled a flash flood warning for Howard by 2 p.m.

