Maryland weather: Flash flood watch issued for Baltimore region

With heavy thunderstorms and showers expected Saturday afternoon, a flash flood watch has been issued for the Baltimore region.

The flash flood watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Howard, Carroll and Baltimore counties.

“A slow moving front and a developing upper level low will combine with a very moist and unstable air mass to result in numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is likely, and flash flooding is possible,” the weather service wrote.

The weather service advised people to monitor forecasts and be prepared in the event of a flash flood warning.