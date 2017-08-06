Baltimore area under flash flood watch Monday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Baltimore area and other parts of Maryland for Monday afternoon and evening.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected, with up to two inches of ran per hour possible in some areas. The excessive rainfall may swell streams and creeks, leading to localized flash flooding, forecasters said.

The flash flood watch comes after heavy rains flooded roads and felled trees in Harford County and other local areas last week.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2017.

