Evening snow showers possible on Easter Sunday in the Baltimore region

Winter isn't done yet — evening snow showers are possible around the Baltimore region Easter Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

No accumulation is likely, though.

Though spring temperatures arrived at last on Thursday and Friday, which both reached the 70s around Central Maryland, slightly cooler weather is expected to return for the weekend.

Highs are forecast in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine is expected Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies forecast Sunday.

A cold front could drop temperatures into the mid-30s Sunday night, potentially cold enough for some light precipitation to fall as snow in the evening.

Forecasters expect 40-50 percent chances of precipitation in the evening and overnight hours.

A trace of snow has fallen in Baltimore in April during three of the past five years. There hasn’t been measurable snow at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in April since 2007, when 0.2 inches fell.

Temperatures are forecast to remain mostly in the 40s and 50s through the middle of next week. Rain is possible Monday night and Tuesday.

CAPTION Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video)

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance